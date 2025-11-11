BTIG Maintains Xtant Medical Holdings (XTNT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of Xtant Medical Holdings (NYSEAM:XTNT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 131.70% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Xtant Medical Holdings is $1.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 131.70% from its latest reported closing price of $0.77 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Xtant Medical Holdings is 133MM, an increase of 4.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xtant Medical Holdings. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XTNT is 0.08%, an increase of 102.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.07% to 80,715K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 68,394K shares representing 48.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,394K shares , representing an increase of 83.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XTNT by 830.66% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 6,597K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,532K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 719K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 651K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 711K shares , representing a decrease of 9.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XTNT by 26.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.