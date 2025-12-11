BTIG Maintains Warby Parker (WRBY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.24% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Warby Parker is $22.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.24% from its latest reported closing price of $30.23 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Warby Parker is 914MM, an increase of 7.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 509 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warby Parker. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRBY is 0.16%, an increase of 3.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 119,648K shares. The put/call ratio of WRBY is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 8,753K shares representing 8.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,598K shares , representing a decrease of 9.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRBY by 12.23% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,303K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,183K shares , representing an increase of 29.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRBY by 82.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,050K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,708K shares , representing an increase of 11.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRBY by 20.87% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,538K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,851K shares , representing a decrease of 12.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRBY by 0.82% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,444K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,361K shares , representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRBY by 25.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.