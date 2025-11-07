BTIG Maintains Warby Parker (WRBY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.16% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Warby Parker is $27.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 60.16% from its latest reported closing price of $16.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Warby Parker is 914MM, an increase of 7.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warby Parker. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRBY is 0.17%, an increase of 11.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 116,891K shares. The put/call ratio of WRBY is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 9,598K shares representing 9.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,212K shares , representing a decrease of 6.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRBY by 4.20% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,183K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 476K shares , representing an increase of 90.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRBY by 1,071.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,050K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,708K shares , representing an increase of 11.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRBY by 20.87% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,851K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,889K shares , representing an increase of 33.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRBY by 61.69% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,444K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,361K shares , representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRBY by 25.72% over the last quarter.

