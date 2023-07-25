BTIG Maintains Upstart Holdings (UPST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, BTIG maintained coverage of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.61% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Upstart Holdings is 17.26. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 72.61% from its latest reported closing price of 62.99.

The projected annual revenue for Upstart Holdings is 748MM, an increase of 14.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upstart Holdings. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPST is 0.06%, an increase of 17.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.30% to 30,066K shares. The put/call ratio of UPST is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,125K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,128K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 10.86% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,805K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,793K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 16.15% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 1,665K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 832K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 27.43% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,641K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,552K shares, representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 14.63% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,354K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 94.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 1,941.91% over the last quarter.

Upstart Holdings Background Information

Upstart is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart's AI platform, Upstart- powered banks can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

