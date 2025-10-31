BTIG Maintains Upbound Group (UPBD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of Upbound Group (NasdaqGS:UPBD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.84% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Upbound Group is $37.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 91.84% from its latest reported closing price of $19.34 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Upbound Group is 4,480MM, a decrease of 2.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 571 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upbound Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPBD is 0.12%, an increase of 9.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.01% to 67,318K shares. The put/call ratio of UPBD is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ieq Capital holds 4,535K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 734K shares , representing an increase of 83.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPBD by 397.82% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,066K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,156K shares , representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPBD by 0.90% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,041K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,689K shares , representing an increase of 17.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPBD by 23.48% over the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 1,947K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,071K shares , representing a decrease of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPBD by 9.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,603K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,583K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPBD by 5.38% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.