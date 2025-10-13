BTIG Maintains Tvardi Therapeutics (TVRD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of Tvardi Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:TVRD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 787.16% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tvardi Therapeutics is $58.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 787.16% from its latest reported closing price of $6.57 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tvardi Therapeutics. This is an increase of 103 owner(s) or 3,433.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TVRD is 0.01%, an increase of 2,291.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18,844,809.09% to 2,073K shares. The put/call ratio of TVRD is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Slate Path Capital holds 704K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 264K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company.

683 Capital Management holds 176K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 112K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 97K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company.

