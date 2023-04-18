BTIG Maintains Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BTIG maintained coverage of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.43% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Treace Medical Concepts is $30.34. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.43% from its latest reported closing price of $25.84.

The projected annual revenue for Treace Medical Concepts is $178MM, an increase of 25.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arcadia Investment Management holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Barclays holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 84.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 99.73% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 234K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 2.46% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Russell Small holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Engineers Gate Manager holds 25K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Treace Medical Concepts. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 12.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMCI is 0.16%, a decrease of 1.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.51% to 35,226K shares. The put/call ratio of TMCI is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

Treace Medical Concepts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Ponte Vedra, FL, Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a privately-held medical device company focused on advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities. The Company’s patented Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ system is designed to reproducibly correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and address the root cause of the bunion, while allowing patients to get back to their active lives quickly.

