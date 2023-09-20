BTIG Maintains Tidewater Inc. - (TDW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2023, BTIG maintained coverage of Tidewater Inc. - (NYSE:TDW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.54% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tidewater Inc. - is 78.34. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.54% from its latest reported closing price of 65.53.

The projected annual revenue for Tidewater Inc. - is 808MM, an increase of 2.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tidewater Inc. -. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 10.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDW is 0.53%, an increase of 7.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 50,386K shares. The put/call ratio of TDW is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,402K shares representing 12.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,906K shares, representing a decrease of 7.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDW by 144.88% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 3,778K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,139K shares, representing a decrease of 9.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDW by 11.12% over the last quarter.

Robotti Robert holds 3,731K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,728K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDW by 105.82% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,029K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,064K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDW by 134.72% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,811K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,648K shares, representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDW by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Tidewater Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of Offshore Support Vessels in the industry, with over 60 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide.

