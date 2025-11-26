BTIG Maintains Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of Theravance Biopharma (NasdaqGM:TBPH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.20% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Theravance Biopharma is $21.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 12.20% from its latest reported closing price of $18.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Theravance Biopharma is 115MM, an increase of 42.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 314 funds or institutions reporting positions in Theravance Biopharma. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 11.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBPH is 0.11%, an increase of 1.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.31% to 52,036K shares. The put/call ratio of TBPH is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madison Avenue Partners holds 9,511K shares representing 18.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Weiss Asset Management holds 7,457K shares representing 14.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 4,950K shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Irenic Capital Management holds 2,761K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Park West Asset Management holds 1,284K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,799K shares , representing a decrease of 40.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBPH by 5.25% over the last quarter.

