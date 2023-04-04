BTIG Maintains Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Buy Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, BTIG maintained coverage of Texas Roadhouse with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.52% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Texas Roadhouse is $110.75. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1.52% from its latest reported closing price of $109.09.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Roadhouse is $4,525MM, an increase of 12.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.82.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,848K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,050K shares, representing a decrease of 7.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,526K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,552K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 64.22% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 2,108K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,166K shares, representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 99.90% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,066K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,954K shares, representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 3.77% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,059K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 916 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Roadhouse. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXRH is 0.33%, a decrease of 5.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 83,738K shares. The put/call ratio of TXRH is 1.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

Texas Roadhouse Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept with over 630 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries.

