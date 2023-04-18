BTIG Maintains Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BTIG maintained coverage of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.82% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tactile Systems Technology is $24.82. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 36.82% from its latest reported closing price of $18.14.

The projected annual revenue for Tactile Systems Technology is $278MM, an increase of 12.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MUTUAL OF AMERICA INVESTMENT CORP - All America Fund Class holds 9K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 8.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 53.66% over the last quarter.

Corton Capital holds 14K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

RIFBX - U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 54.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 201.28% over the last quarter.

PSC - Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 174.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 10.26% over the last quarter.

Jump Financial holds 15K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 23.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 61.97% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tactile Systems Technology. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCMD is 0.07%, an increase of 60.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 19,238K shares. The put/call ratio of TCMD is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

Tactile Systems Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapy devices that treat chronic swelling conditions such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. Tactile Medical's Mission is to help people suffering from chronic diseases live better and care for themselves at home. The Company's unique offering includes advanced, clinically proven pneumatic compression devices, as well as continuity of care services provided by a national network of product specialists and trainers, reimbursement experts, patient advocates and clinicians. This combination of products and services ensures that tens of thousands of patients annually receive the at-home treatment necessary to better manage their chronic conditions. Tactile Medical takes pride in the fact that its solutions help increase clinical efficacy, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with chronic conditions.

