BTIG Maintains SunCar Technology Group (SDA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of SunCar Technology Group (NasdaqCM:SDA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 280.05% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for SunCar Technology Group is $7.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 280.05% from its latest reported closing price of $2.08 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in SunCar Technology Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDA is 0.01%, an increase of 89.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 53.99% to 1,240K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Centiva Capital holds 350K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares , representing a decrease of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDA by 70.44% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 189K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares , representing a decrease of 132.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDA by 80.36% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 142K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 761K shares , representing a decrease of 437.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDA by 94.99% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 122K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares , representing a decrease of 31.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDA by 62.02% over the last quarter.

Alpine Global Management holds 98K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.