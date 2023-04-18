BTIG Maintains Stryker (SYK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BTIG maintained coverage of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.11% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stryker is $289.55. The forecasts range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $342.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.11% from its latest reported closing price of $292.81.

The projected annual revenue for Stryker is $19,394MM, an increase of 5.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.98.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSPKX - Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund Institutional holds 48K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAFAX - Hartford AARP Balanced Retirement Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 0.40% over the last quarter.

Avantax Planning Partners holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 99.90% over the last quarter.

FACDX - Fidelity Advisor Health Care Fund holds 280K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

CIC Wealth holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2492 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stryker. This is an increase of 106 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYK is 0.39%, a decrease of 22.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.38% to 340,032K shares. The put/call ratio of SYK is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

Stryker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes.

