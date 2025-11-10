BTIG Maintains SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of SOPHiA GENETICS (NasdaqGS:SOPH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.39% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for SOPHiA GENETICS is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 63.39% from its latest reported closing price of $4.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SOPHiA GENETICS is 109MM, an increase of 48.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in SOPHiA GENETICS. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOPH is 0.12%, an increase of 265.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.19% to 18,706K shares. The put/call ratio of SOPH is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 6,790K shares representing 10.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Akre Capital Management holds 3,719K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,238K shares , representing an increase of 39.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOPH by 58.09% over the last quarter.

Banque Pictet & Cie holds 2,208K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alta Wealth Advisors holds 1,409K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,391K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOPH by 33.22% over the last quarter.

