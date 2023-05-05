BTIG Maintains Shake Shack Inc - (SHAK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, BTIG maintained coverage of Shake Shack Inc - (NYSE:SHAK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.12% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shake Shack Inc - is 59.03. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.12% from its latest reported closing price of 61.57.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Shake Shack Inc - is 1,109MM, an increase of 16.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shake Shack Inc -. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHAK is 0.27%, an increase of 70.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.36% to 39,537K shares. The put/call ratio of SHAK is 1.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,765K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,724K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 14.74% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 2,370K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,417K shares, representing a decrease of 44.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 38.68% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 1,616K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,682K shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 5.16% over the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 1,552K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,692K shares, representing a decrease of 9.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 2.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,125K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 13.60% over the last quarter.

Shake Shack Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shake Shack is a modern day 'roadside' burger stand serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer and wine. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to approximately 310 locations in 30 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 105 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Philippines, Mexico, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

See all Shake Shack Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.