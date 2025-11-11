BTIG Maintains SFL (SFL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of SFL (NYSE:SFL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.86% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for SFL is $10.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $11.97. The average price target represents an increase of 23.86% from its latest reported closing price of $8.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SFL is 917MM, an increase of 7.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in SFL. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFL is 0.06%, an increase of 3.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.72% to 58,662K shares. The put/call ratio of SFL is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 3,298K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,593K shares , representing an increase of 21.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFL by 14.41% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,026K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,390K shares , representing a decrease of 12.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFL by 8.45% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 2,807K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,618K shares , representing an increase of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFL by 40.82% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,418K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,345K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFL by 0.76% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,064K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

