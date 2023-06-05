BTIG Maintains RxSight (RXST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, BTIG maintained coverage of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.87% Downside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for RxSight is 23.87. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.87% from its latest reported closing price of 26.19.

The projected annual revenue for RxSight is 82MM, an increase of 41.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in RxSight. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXST is 0.05%, an increase of 107.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 86.73% to 18,371K shares. The put/call ratio of RXST is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 3,053K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,647K shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,649K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,203K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Next Century Growth Investors holds 877K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares, representing an increase of 26.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 63.21% over the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

