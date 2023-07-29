BTIG Maintains Precision Biosciences (DTIL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, BTIG maintained coverage of Precision Biosciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,040.62% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Precision Biosciences is 6.41. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 1,040.62% from its latest reported closing price of 0.56.

The projected annual revenue for Precision Biosciences is 33MM, an increase of 6.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Precision Biosciences. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 11.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTIL is 0.07%, a decrease of 21.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.27% to 57,010K shares. The put/call ratio of DTIL is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Point Partners holds 8,100K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,801K shares, representing an increase of 53.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTIL by 35.17% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,715K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,715K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CHI Advisors holds 3,470K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,550K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTIL by 38.30% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,906K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,687K shares, representing an increase of 7.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTIL by 39.09% over the last quarter.

Precision Biosciences Background Information

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its wholly proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly specific and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company's pipeline consists of multiple 'off-the-shelf' CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene correction therapy candidates to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist.

