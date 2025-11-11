BTIG Maintains Outset Medical (OM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of Outset Medical (NasdaqGS:OM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 117.61% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Outset Medical is $26.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 117.61% from its latest reported closing price of $12.07 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Outset Medical is 276MM, an increase of 130.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Outset Medical. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 83.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OM is 0.10%, an increase of 9.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.99% to 20,847K shares. The put/call ratio of OM is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFM Health Sciences holds 1,665K shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,686K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OM by 101.12% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 1,657K shares representing 9.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,740K shares , representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OM by 40.15% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,624K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,603K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OM by 67.91% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,465K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,703K shares , representing a decrease of 16.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OM by 32.08% over the last quarter.

FSPHX - Health Care Portfolio holds 1,335K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.