BTIG Maintains Mustang Bio (MBIO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, BTIG maintained coverage of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 360.77% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mustang Bio is 18.62. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 360.77% from its latest reported closing price of 4.04.

The projected annual revenue for Mustang Bio is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mustang Bio. This is a decrease of 57 owner(s) or 69.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBIO is 0.01%, an increase of 10.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.94% to 7,959K shares. The put/call ratio of MBIO is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,563K shares representing 19.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,072K shares representing 13.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 618K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 279K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing an increase of 13.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBIO by 11.28% over the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 207K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares, representing a decrease of 24.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBIO by 35.94% over the last quarter.

Mustang Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mustang Bio, Inc. ("Mustang") is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today's medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases. Mustang aims to acquire rights to these technologies by licensing or otherwise acquiring an ownership interest, to fund research and development, and to outlicense or bring the technologies to market. Mustang has partnered with top medical institutions to advance the development of CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as a lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID. Mustang is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

