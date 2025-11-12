BTIG Maintains Lifezone Metals (LZM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 147.56% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lifezone Metals is $9.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $11.52. The average price target represents an increase of 147.56% from its latest reported closing price of $4.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lifezone Metals is 4MM, an increase of 773.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lifezone Metals. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LZM is 0.06%, an increase of 6.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 18,851K shares. The put/call ratio of LZM is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cinctive Capital Management holds 3,863K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,753K shares , representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZM by 29.88% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 2,550K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 1,221K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 991K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 911K shares , representing an increase of 8.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZM by 3.72% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 983K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 916K shares , representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZM by 8.34% over the last quarter.

