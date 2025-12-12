BTIG Maintains LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of LifeStance Health Group (NasdaqGS:LFST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.33% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for LifeStance Health Group is $8.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 29.33% from its latest reported closing price of $6.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LifeStance Health Group is 1,278MM, a decrease of 6.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in LifeStance Health Group. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFST is 0.20%, an increase of 0.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 376,210K shares. The put/call ratio of LFST is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 160,712K shares representing 41.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Summit Partners L P holds 33,525K shares representing 8.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,932K shares , representing a decrease of 25.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFST by 30.47% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 7,433K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,265K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFST by 43.41% over the last quarter.

FSPHX - Health Care Portfolio holds 5,400K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 4,793K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,954K shares , representing an increase of 38.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFST by 38.03% over the last quarter.

