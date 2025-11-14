BTIG Maintains Legence (LGN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of Legence (NasdaqGS:LGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.18% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Legence is $38.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.18% from its latest reported closing price of $40.41 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legence. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 4,550.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 29,023K shares representing 49.60% ownership of the company.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,384K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,927K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company.

Franklin Resources holds 1,407K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,393K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company.

