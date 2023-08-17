BTIG Maintains Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, BTIG maintained coverage of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.05% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jack Henry & Associates is 176.89. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 13.05% from its latest reported closing price of 156.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Jack Henry & Associates is 2,311MM, an increase of 11.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jack Henry & Associates. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JKHY is 0.25%, a decrease of 15.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 77,535K shares. The put/call ratio of JKHY is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,696K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,640K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 25.42% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 3,674K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,767K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 2.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,261K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,220K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 19.26% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,145K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,901K shares, representing an increase of 11.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 11.75% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 1,918K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,917K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 273.30% over the last quarter.

Jack Henry & Associates Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jack Henry is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. It is a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,500 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking®provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks. Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, it is well-positioned as a driving market force in cloud-based digital solutions and payment processing services. It empowers its clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.