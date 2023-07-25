BTIG Maintains Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, BTIG maintained coverage of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.26% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jack Henry & Associates is 175.48. The forecasts range from a low of 157.56 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 1.26% from its latest reported closing price of 173.29.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Jack Henry & Associates is 2,311MM, an increase of 14.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.66.
Jack Henry & Associates Declares $0.52 Dividend
On May 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.
At the current share price of $173.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.20%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.10%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 1.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=235).
The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations above the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jack Henry & Associates. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JKHY is 0.27%, a decrease of 32.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 75,613K shares. The put/call ratio of JKHY is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
APG Asset Management N.V. holds 3,767K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,779K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 12.09% over the last quarter.
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,640K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,914K shares, representing an increase of 19.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 1.10% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,261K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,220K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 19.26% over the last quarter.
CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 1,917K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,916K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 83.25% over the last quarter.
Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,901K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares, representing an increase of 16.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 5.54% over the last quarter.
Jack Henry & Associates Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Jack Henry is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. It is a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,500 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking®provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks. Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, it is well-positioned as a driving market force in cloud-based digital solutions and payment processing services. It empowers its clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go.
Additional reading:
- Amendment No. 1 to Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of May 16, 2023 among Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., as Borrower, the affiliates of Borrower party thereto as Guarantors, the lenders parties thereto, and U.S. Bank National Association, as Administrative Agent*
- Term Loan Agreement, dated as of May 16, 2023 among Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., as Borrower, the lenders parties thereto, Truist Bank, as Administrative Agent, and certain other financial institutions as joint lead arrangers and joint book runners*
- According to Mimi Carsley, CFO and Treasurer, “For the third quarter of the fiscal year, private and public cloud, card processing, transaction and digital and remittance all contributed to strong revenue growth. As expected, based on the continued l
- According to Mimi Carsley, CFO and Treasurer, “For the second quarter of the fiscal year, private and public cloud, card processing, transaction and digital and remittance all contributed to revenue growth. As expected, based on the lack of consolida
- JOINT FILING AGREEMENT
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.