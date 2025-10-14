BTIG Maintains IREN (IREN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of IREN (NasdaqGS:IREN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.41% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for IREN is $41.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 40.41% from its latest reported closing price of $69.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for IREN is 208MM, a decrease of 58.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in IREN. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 28.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IREN is 0.53%, an increase of 53.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.03% to 145,890K shares. The put/call ratio of IREN is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BIT Capital holds 16,234K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,960K shares , representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 63.67% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 8,351K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,310K shares , representing an increase of 60.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 373.93% over the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 6,481K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,553K shares , representing a decrease of 16.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 56.58% over the last quarter.

Situational Awareness holds 6,400K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,366K shares , representing an increase of 47.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 115.46% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 5,723K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,112K shares , representing a decrease of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 76.26% over the last quarter.

