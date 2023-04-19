BTIG Maintains Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, BTIG maintained coverage of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.18% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intuitive Surgical is $283.02. The forecasts range from a low of $227.25 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.18% from its latest reported closing price of $298.47.

The projected annual revenue for Intuitive Surgical is $7,158MM, an increase of 11.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuveen Asset Management holds 3,320K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,361K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 33.80% over the last quarter.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 7.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 14.46% over the last quarter.

CSIFX - Calvert Balanced Fund holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 8.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 25.86% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 7.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 37.86% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Balanced Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 21.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 22.22% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2507 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Surgical. This is an increase of 127 owner(s) or 5.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISRG is 0.53%, an increase of 11.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 343,524K shares. The put/call ratio of ISRG is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

Intuitive Surgical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intuitive, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery. Intuitive believes that minimally invasive care is life-enhancing care. Through ingenuity and intelligent technology, it expands the potential of physicians to heal without constraints.

