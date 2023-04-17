BTIG Maintains Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BTIG maintained coverage of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.24% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intuitive Surgical is $283.02. The forecasts range from a low of $227.25 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.24% from its latest reported closing price of $268.92.

The projected annual revenue for Intuitive Surgical is $7,158MM, an increase of 15.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RMEAX - Aspiriant Risk-Managed Equity Allocation Fund Advisor Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

GSEQX - Goldman Sachs Multi-Manager Global Equity Fund Class R6 Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 27.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Andra AP-fonden holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 22.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 54K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 99.87% over the last quarter.

FZILX - Fidelity ZERO International Index Fund holds 116K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 5.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2507 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Surgical. This is an increase of 138 owner(s) or 5.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISRG is 0.53%, an increase of 10.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.55% to 343,196K shares. The put/call ratio of ISRG is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

Intuitive Surgical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intuitive, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery. Intuitive believes that minimally invasive care is life-enhancing care. Through ingenuity and intelligent technology, it expands the potential of physicians to heal without constraints.

