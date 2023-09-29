BTIG Maintains International Seaways (INSW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 28, 2023, BTIG maintained coverage of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.71% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Seaways is 62.09. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 37.71% from its latest reported closing price of 45.09.

The projected annual revenue for International Seaways is 866MM, a decrease of 24.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.34.

International Seaways Declares $0.12 Dividend

On August 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 13, 2023 received the payment on September 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $45.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.44%, the lowest has been 0.85%, and the highest has been 12.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.37 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 20.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Seaways. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSW is 0.16%, a decrease of 12.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 34,425K shares. The put/call ratio of INSW is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pale Fire Capital SE holds 1,797K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 96.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSW by 199.98% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 1,331K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSW by 13.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,250K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,357K shares, representing a decrease of 8.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSW by 22.06% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,070K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 967K shares, representing an increase of 9.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSW by 0.99% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 921K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares, representing a decrease of 14.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSW by 26.33% over the last quarter.

International Seaways Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

International Seaways, Inc. is one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in International Flag markets. International Seaways owns and operates a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 VLCCs, two Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s and 4 MR tankers. Through joint ventures, it has ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels. International Seaways has an experienced team committed to the very best operating practices and the highest levels of customer service and operational efficiency. International Seaways is headquartered in New York City, NY.

