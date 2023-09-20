BTIG Maintains Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2023, BTIG maintained coverage of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.64% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Helix Energy Solutions Group is 12.92. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 20.64% from its latest reported closing price of 10.71.

The projected annual revenue for Helix Energy Solutions Group is 1,088MM, a decrease of 2.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 481 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helix Energy Solutions Group. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLX is 0.14%, a decrease of 3.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.58% to 162,947K shares. The put/call ratio of HLX is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,986K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,407K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 11.40% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,588K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,521K shares, representing a decrease of 16.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 729.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,467K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 4,203K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,480K shares, representing a decrease of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 12.81% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,026K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,326K shares, representing a decrease of 7.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 6.50% over the last quarter.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

