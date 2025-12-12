BTIG Maintains Guardant Health (GH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of Guardant Health (NasdaqGS:GH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.65% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Guardant Health is $100.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.69 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.65% from its latest reported closing price of $101.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Guardant Health is 892MM, a decrease of 1.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 733 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guardant Health. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 5.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GH is 0.33%, an increase of 6.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 152,907K shares. The put/call ratio of GH is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 5,128K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,810K shares , representing an increase of 6.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH by 26.95% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,930K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,559K shares , representing an increase of 27.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GH by 82.02% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,689K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,976K shares , representing a decrease of 6.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH by 6.04% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,222K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,766K shares , representing an increase of 58.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH by 171.12% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 4,154K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,250K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH by 2.12% over the last quarter.

