BTIG Maintains Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, BTIG maintained coverage of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.90% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Golden Ocean Group is 12.99. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 80.90% from its latest reported closing price of 7.18.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Golden Ocean Group is 716MM, a decrease of 31.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Golden Ocean Group. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 5.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOGL is 0.05%, a decrease of 27.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 46,280K shares. The put/call ratio of GOGL is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Folketrygdfondet holds 8,508K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,367K shares, representing an increase of 25.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOGL by 163,742.60% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,547K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,480K shares, representing an increase of 58.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOGL by 27.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,331K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,270K shares, representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOGL by 6.24% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 1,323K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,225K shares, representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOGL by 82.23% over the last quarter.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp holds 1,223K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 922K shares, representing an increase of 24.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOGL by 141.25% over the last quarter.

Golden Ocean Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Golden Ocean, a leading dry bulk shipping company, owns or controls a modern fleet of 78 vessels with an average age of approximately 6 years. The Company is one of the largest publicly listed owners of Capesize vessels and has a leading position in the ice class Panamax vessel niche.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.