BTIG Maintains Global Net Lease (GNL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, BTIG maintained coverage of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.55% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Net Lease is 14.54. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 29.55% from its latest reported closing price of 11.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Global Net Lease is 421MM, an increase of 11.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.06.

Global Net Lease Declares $0.40 Dividend

On July 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 13, 2023 received the payment on July 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $11.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.26%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.04%, the lowest has been 8.01%, and the highest has been 18.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.82 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -14.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 477 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Net Lease. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNL is 0.18%, a decrease of 6.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.60% to 84,971K shares. The put/call ratio of GNL is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,317K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,549K shares, representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNL by 24.96% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,561K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,625K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNL by 17.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,204K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,153K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNL by 25.06% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,681K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,721K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNL by 25.07% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,500K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,271K shares, representing an increase of 9.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNL by 18.86% over the last quarter.

Global Net Lease Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global Net Lease, Inc. focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.