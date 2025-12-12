BTIG Maintains GeneDx Holdings (WGS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of GeneDx Holdings (NasdaqGS:WGS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.62% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for GeneDx Holdings is $164.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.62% from its latest reported closing price of $155.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GeneDx Holdings is 310MM, a decrease of 22.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in GeneDx Holdings. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WGS is 0.48%, an increase of 3.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.84% to 36,287K shares. The put/call ratio of WGS is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Corvex Management holds 3,059K shares representing 10.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 3,007K shares representing 10.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,507K shares , representing a decrease of 16.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGS by 8.37% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,220K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,631K shares , representing a decrease of 33.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGS by 14.95% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,168K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares , representing an increase of 10.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGS by 17.00% over the last quarter.

Oracle Investment Management holds 890K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 922K shares , representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGS by 2.58% over the last quarter.

