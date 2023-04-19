BTIG Maintains Etsy (ETSY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, BTIG maintained coverage of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.01% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Etsy is $139.23. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 36.01% from its latest reported closing price of $102.37.

The projected annual revenue for Etsy is $2,783MM, an increase of 8.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barometer Capital Management holds 46K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FDIS - Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 36.86% over the last quarter.

CATH - Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 8.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 39.49% over the last quarter.

KOKU - Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SFAAX - Wells Fargo Index Asset Allocation Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 14.95% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1529 funds or institutions reporting positions in Etsy. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 2.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETSY is 0.30%, an increase of 6.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 144,094K shares. The put/call ratio of ETSY is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

Etsy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs. In addition, Etsy, Inc. owns Reverb, a leading global online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments. Etsy's mission is to keep commerce human, and we're committed to using the power of business to strengthen communities and empower people. Our company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

