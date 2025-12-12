BTIG Maintains Enova International (ENVA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.17% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Enova International is $143.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $112.11 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.17% from its latest reported closing price of $157.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Enova International is 2,476MM, an increase of 75.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 666 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enova International. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENVA is 0.27%, an increase of 10.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.99% to 28,288K shares. The put/call ratio of ENVA is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,511K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares , representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 8.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 765K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares , representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 0.77% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 728K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 751K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 0.73% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 690K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares , representing an increase of 23.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 24.30% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 618K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 688K shares , representing a decrease of 11.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 4.76% over the last quarter.

