BTIG Maintains Enova International (ENVA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.17% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Enova International is $132.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $112.11 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.17% from its latest reported closing price of $114.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Enova International is 2,476MM, an increase of 75.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 676 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enova International. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 6.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENVA is 0.25%, an increase of 17.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.12% to 29,626K shares. The put/call ratio of ENVA is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,511K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares , representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 8.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 765K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares , representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 0.77% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 751K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 1.59% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 618K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 688K shares , representing a decrease of 11.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 4.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 595K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 616K shares , representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 47.24% over the last quarter.

