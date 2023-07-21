BTIG Maintains Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, BTIG maintained coverage of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.44% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eagle Bulk Shipping is 67.42. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 51.44% from its latest reported closing price of 44.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Eagle Bulk Shipping is 453MM, a decrease of 29.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.60.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Declares $0.10 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 received the payment on May 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $44.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.90%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.32%, the lowest has been 4.47%, and the highest has been 21.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.85 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Bulk Shipping. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGLE is 0.10%, a decrease of 43.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.88% to 11,959K shares. The put/call ratio of EGLE is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 3,782K shares representing 27.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 389K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 302K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares, representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGLE by 10.23% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 291K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares, representing a decrease of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGLE by 9.93% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 252K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 93.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGLE by 1,158.27% over the last quarter.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is a U.S. based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile mid-size drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax/Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.