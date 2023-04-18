BTIG Maintains DexCom (DXCM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BTIG maintained coverage of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.53% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for DexCom is $135.87. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.53% from its latest reported closing price of $118.63.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DexCom is $3,546MM, an increase of 21.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JHML - John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 16.37% over the last quarter.

Profunds - Profund Vp Health Care holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 26.89% over the last quarter.

Ithaka Group holds 299K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing an increase of 43.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 99.87% over the last quarter.

TAP Consulting holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orin Green Financial holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1885 funds or institutions reporting positions in DexCom. This is an increase of 124 owner(s) or 7.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DXCM is 0.48%, an increase of 18.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 443,799K shares. The put/call ratio of DXCM is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

Dexcom Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of patients, caregivers, and clinicians, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world.

See all DexCom regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.