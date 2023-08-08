BTIG Maintains DermTech (DMTK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, BTIG maintained coverage of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.73% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for DermTech is 5.41. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 108.73% from its latest reported closing price of 2.59.

The projected annual revenue for DermTech is 20MM, an increase of 44.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in DermTech. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 11.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DMTK is 0.04%, an increase of 39.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.33% to 9,726K shares. The put/call ratio of DMTK is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 2,718K shares representing 8.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 966K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 98.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMTK by 16,140.80% over the last quarter.

Oracle Investment Management holds 897K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing an increase of 78.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMTK by 1,035.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 792K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 535K shares, representing an increase of 32.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMTK by 184.32% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 369K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMTK by 105.50% over the last quarter.

DermTech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DermTech is the leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by its non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech's mission is to transform dermatology with its non-invasive skin genomics platform, to democratize access to high quality dermatology care, and to improve the lives of millions. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments.

