BTIG Maintains Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, BTIG maintained coverage of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.20% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deckers Outdoor is 509.04. The forecasts range from a low of 373.70 to a high of $588.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.20% from its latest reported closing price of 479.34.

The projected annual revenue for Deckers Outdoor is 3,985MM, an increase of 11.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 22.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1060 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deckers Outdoor. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 7.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DECK is 0.44%, an increase of 14.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.01% to 31,510K shares. The put/call ratio of DECK is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 817K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,044K shares, representing a decrease of 27.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 4.66% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 817K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares, representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 17.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 805K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 19.39% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 743K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 14.73% over the last quarter.

Steadfast Capital Management holds 696K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares, representing a decrease of 7.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 51.78% over the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, doing business as Deckers Brands, is a footwear designer and distributor based in Goleta, California, United States. It was founded in 1973 by University of California, Santa Barbara alumni Doug Otto and Karl F. Lopker.

