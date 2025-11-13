BTIG Maintains Coya Therapeutics (COYA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of Coya Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:COYA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 178.90% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Coya Therapeutics is $16.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 178.90% from its latest reported closing price of $5.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Coya Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coya Therapeutics. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COYA is 0.07%, an increase of 30.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 4,837K shares. The put/call ratio of COYA is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DME Capital Management holds 1,646K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 1,106K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 557K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CM Management holds 300K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares , representing an increase of 33.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COYA by 33.34% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 252K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

