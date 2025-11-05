BTIG Maintains Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of Castle Biosciences (NasdaqGM:CSTL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.88% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Castle Biosciences is $36.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 14.88% from its latest reported closing price of $31.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Castle Biosciences is 253MM, a decrease of 26.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Castle Biosciences. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 6.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSTL is 0.09%, an increase of 70.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.99% to 33,471K shares. The put/call ratio of CSTL is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 1,794K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,799K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 51.32% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,490K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares , representing an increase of 15.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 1,073K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares , representing an increase of 37.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 0.25% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,050K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 998K shares , representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 0.63% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 889K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares , representing an increase of 70.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 221.13% over the last quarter.

