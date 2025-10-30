BTIG Maintains Carvana (CVNA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.29% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Carvana is $425.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $232.30 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.29% from its latest reported closing price of $353.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Carvana is 18,373MM, an increase of 0.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,424 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carvana. This is an increase of 183 owner(s) or 14.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVNA is 0.78%, an increase of 2.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.84% to 148,040K shares. The put/call ratio of CVNA is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,192K shares representing 11.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,950K shares , representing an increase of 7.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVNA by 60.48% over the last quarter.

TRBCX - T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 5,959K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,953K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVNA by 40.04% over the last quarter.

Greenoaks Capital Partners holds 5,658K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,865K shares , representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVNA by 5.45% over the last quarter.

CAS Investment Partners holds 4,922K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,685K shares , representing a decrease of 15.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVNA by 4.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,126K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,023K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVNA by 47.46% over the last quarter.

