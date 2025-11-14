BTIG Maintains Cartesian Therapeutics (RNAC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of Cartesian Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:RNAC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 413.93% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cartesian Therapeutics is $37.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 413.93% from its latest reported closing price of $7.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cartesian Therapeutics is 43MM, an increase of 3,803.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cartesian Therapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNAC is 0.03%, an increase of 8.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.42% to 7,024K shares. The put/call ratio of RNAC is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 686K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 791K shares , representing a decrease of 15.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNAC by 31.08% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 676K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 767K shares , representing a decrease of 13.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNAC by 47.86% over the last quarter.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 563K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSPHX - Health Care Portfolio holds 369K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 341K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

