BTIG Maintains Carlsmed (CARL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of Carlsmed (NasdaqGS:CARL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.85% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Carlsmed is $18.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 57.85% from its latest reported closing price of $11.89 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.27.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 175K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company.

TD Waterhouse Canada holds 152K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company.

Kornitzer Capital Management holds 55K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

REBYX - U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund Class Y holds 47K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

DASVX - Dunham Small Cap Value Fund holds 32K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

