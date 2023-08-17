BTIG Maintains BurgerFi International (BFI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, BTIG maintained coverage of BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 153.31% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for BurgerFi International is 3.82. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 153.31% from its latest reported closing price of 1.51.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BurgerFi International is 182MM, an increase of 2.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in BurgerFi International. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFI is 0.03%, an increase of 58.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.70% to 7,477K shares. The put/call ratio of BFI is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lion Point Capital holds 2,746K shares representing 10.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Walleye Capital holds 2,243K shares representing 8.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,904K shares, representing an increase of 15.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFI by 33.88% over the last quarter.

Ionic Capital Management holds 1,061K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 311K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 168K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BurgerFi International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally. The concept is chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses 100% American angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020, placed in the top 10 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list in 2020, was named 'Best Burger Joint' by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, listed as a 'Top Restaurant Brand to Watch' by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019, included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List, and ranked on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.