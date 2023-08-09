BTIG Maintains BlackLine (BL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, BTIG maintained coverage of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.77% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for BlackLine is 64.43. The forecasts range from a low of 51.51 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 22.77% from its latest reported closing price of 52.48.

The projected annual revenue for BlackLine is 630MM, an increase of 12.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 574 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackLine. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BL is 0.32%, a decrease of 8.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 72,720K shares. The put/call ratio of BL is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearlake Capital Group holds 5,712K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,160K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,204K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BL by 7.80% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 2,107K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,048K shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BL by 25.86% over the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 2,087K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Df Dent holds 1,816K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,157K shares, representing a decrease of 18.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BL by 20.69% over the last quarter.

BlackLine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Companies come to BlackLine because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine'scloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

