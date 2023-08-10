BTIG Maintains Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, BTIG maintained coverage of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.74% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bionano Genomics is 4.26. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 2.74% from its latest reported closing price of 4.15.

The projected annual revenue for Bionano Genomics is 48MM, an increase of 53.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bionano Genomics. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 8.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNGO is 0.03%, a decrease of 74.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.75% to 81,364K shares. The put/call ratio of BNGO is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,899K shares representing 29.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 6,554K shares representing 21.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,860K shares, representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNGO by 24.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,794K shares representing 18.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,551K shares, representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNGO by 26.56% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,119K shares representing 13.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,033K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNGO by 26.63% over the last quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. holds 3,589K shares representing 11.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,051K shares, representing an increase of 70.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNGO by 64.76% over the last quarter.

Bionano Genomics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing, and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano's Saphyr system is a research use only platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. Bionano provides genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns.

