BTIG Maintains Avita Therapeutics (RCEL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BTIG maintained coverage of Avita Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RCEL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.48% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avita Therapeutics is $19.28. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.48% from its latest reported closing price of $15.74.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Avita Therapeutics is $43MM, an increase of 24.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.27.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 253K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCEL by 16.29% over the last quarter.

Simplex Trading holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 228.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCEL by 99.96% over the last quarter.

FZILX - Fidelity ZERO International Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Small Cap Opportunities Trust NAV holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 Fund Standard Class holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avita Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCEL is 0.01%, an increase of 4.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.20% to 4,469K shares. The put/call ratio of RCEL is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

See all Avita Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.